Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix news - 'The car was limited' - Sir Lewis Hamilton on Baku struggles

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he felt his Mercedes car was "limited" during the practice sessions at Baku ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton endured a very tough race last time out at Monaco and has since surrended the lead of the drivers' championship to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

00:00:24, an hour ago