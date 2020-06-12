Formula 1

Formula One cancels Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan races

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 24: Valtteri Bottas driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 on track during final practice for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan joined the list of Formula One grands prix cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday but organisers said they were still aiming for a reduced season of 15-18 races.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," Formula One said in a statement.

The announcement, widely expected, blew a hole in the long-haul part of the season, with questions about the schedule after Italy's Monza on Sept. 6.

Formula 1

F1 likely to add European races as more cancellations loom

16 HOURS AGO

Races in Canada, Mexico, Texas and Brazil are uncertain due to the pandemic while Vietnam, also a street circuit, and China remain possibilities and Russia could host two races at Sochi.

The championship is due to end in Abu Dhabi in December after visiting Bahrain, which could host two races around different layouts.

Singapore and Azerbaijan GP organisers said the long lead times needed to build street circuits had made hosting impossible.

"While there are still more than three months to go before the scheduled race on 20 September ... we will be unable to proceed with the race due to the prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the event venue," a Singapore GP statement said.

"Apart from the closure of the event venue, other challenges include ongoing mass gathering and worldwide travel restrictions," it added of the night race.

Singapore has nearly 39,000 COVID-19 cases, one of the highest tallies in Asia due to mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories in the city-state.

The race in Baku had already been postponed from June and organisers said they had "explored every possibility" but run out of time.

Travel restrictions in Japan led to the cancellation of the race at Suzuka on Oct. 11.

The sport indicated some circuits not on the current calendar could now feature instead.

"We have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues," the F1 statement said.

A second race in Italy has been mooted for Mugello or Imola, once home of the San Marino Grand Prix, while Germany's Hockenheim and Portugal's Algarve circuit are other possibilities.

Formula One said it expected to publish a final calendar before travelling to Austria.

Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes will not replace me with Vettel

YESTERDAY AT 08:04
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

YESTERDAY AT 18:10
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

F1 likely to add European races as more cancellations loom

16 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes will not replace me with Vettel

YESTERDAY AT 08:04
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

YESTERDAY AT 18:10
Formula 1

'Remove these racist symbols' - Hamilton supports tearing down slave trader's statue

08/06/2020 AT 16:34

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleF1 likely to add European races as more cancellations loom
Next articleTurkish soccer season restarts after almost three-month suspension