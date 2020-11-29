Restart time!

We will get under way at 3.35pm GMT, 6.35pm local time. The drivers are going through their pre-race routine again.

Formula 1 Grosjean walks away from horror crash at Bahrain Grand Prix AN HOUR AGO

Repairs on-going

There's still a lot of relieved drivers down in the paddock. Grosjean has been airlifted to hospital for suspected broken ribs, but even if he has suffered that injury, what an escape. The scenes and replays of the incident are astonishing. Grosjean's car went through the barriers, slicing it in half. The engine was divided from the chasis.

Crash recap

That was one of the scariest crashes we have seen in F1 in a long time. It's quite remarkable that Grosjean has walked away from that. The halo has potentially saved his life there. We are still under red flags for the time being as the marshalls clean up the considerable debris and fix the barrier.

SESSION STOPPED!

Grosjean looks fine! It was the Haas that exploded, but Grosjean is out and in the medical car. He looks to be fine. Meanwhile, the session is stopped. I think everyone is just relieved that Grosjean is fine and doesn't look to be badly hurt. What happened there? We haven't seen a car explode like that for a long time.

1/57 - LIGHTS OUT!

Bottas loses four places! Stroll is off the track. But there has been a giant crash somewhere near the back of the pack! A massive fire. That doesn't look good at all. RED FLAG! RED FLAG!

14:10 - Formation lap!

Okay, here we go at the Bahrain International Circuit. The drivers have embarked on their formation lap. Not long until lights out. Can Hamilton convert his 10th pole position of the season?

14:05 - Tricky track

The drivers have all been speaking about how this is such an abrasive track and so that makes it very difficult to look after the tyres. Hamilton has mentioned this. Of course, Mercedes have had trouble with tyre management at this over the 2020 season. One to keep an eye on.

14:00 - Not long now

The drivers and the engineers are down on the grid. Not long until the formation lap now. This promises to be an exciting race. Can the Red Bulls take on the Silver Arrows? For the sake of entertainment, let’s hope so.

13:55 - Tough Saturday for Sainz

Sainz is stuck down in P15 after a pretty disastrous Saturday qualifying. The Spaniard experienced a car issue, describing himself as “very angry” afterwards. Of course, this will be one of his final races for McLaren.

13:50 - Focus on the Renaults

Ricciardo has already spoken about how he hopes to “bully” Perez in the opening few laps of today’s race, with Renault embroiled in a scrap with Racing Point for second place in the constructors championship.

13:45 - Perez in P5

This is also a good opportunity for Perez to show he deserves a seat at a team next season. The Mexican driver still hasn’t been picked up for 2021, but is enjoying a good season, finishing on the podium in Turkey.

13:40 - Second row

Red Bull had a good Saturday, with Verstappen and Albon locking out the second row. This is a big opportunity for the latter to prove he still deserves to be in the second seat at Red Bull for 2021. This year has been rough for Albon.

13:35 - The grid

How they will start... 1) Hamilton 2) Bottas 3) Verstappen 4) Albon 5) Perez 6) Ricciardo 7) Ocon 8) Gasly 9) Norris 10) Kvyat 11) Vettel 12) Leclerc 13) Stroll 14) Russell 15) Sainz 16) Giovinazzo 17) Raikkonen 18) Magnussen 19) Grosjean 20) Latifi

13:30 - It's race day!

Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport’s LIVE coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was confirmed world champion two weeks ago, with Mercedes also crowned as constructors champions, but there is still plenty on the line here.

Hamilton clinched pole on Saturday, with the Brit keen to finish the season strongly. “It is in my DNA. It is how I’m wired. I love that challenge,” he said. “Coming to another race where the pressure is different and the focus is on getting the best out of this weekend.”

The world champion has spoken about how these dead rubbers can help Mercedes get ready for next season, which is ominous for the rest of the teams in the paddock to hear.

Formula 1 Hamilton pleased with 'really great qualifying' in Bahrain 19 HOURS AGO