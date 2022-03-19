Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will address the concerns of drivers who refuse to take part in the Netflix series Drive to Survive, citing the programme’s importance in fuelling interest in the sport.

Max Verstappen has voiced his concerns about the series, claiming it was ‘faking rivalries,’ but Domenciali hopes to soften the stance held by the reigning world champion and other drivers with similar views.

Ad

"It is to be understood that the dramatisation is part of the path to ignite interest, but in this sense there are themes that need to be redefined," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport

Bahrain Grand Prix Verstappen praises 'very good' Red Bull car after champion fastest in Bahrain FP2 17 HOURS AGO

"If a driver refuses to participate because he is not being presented as he wants, we will talk about it constructively," the Italian added. "'Tell us how you want to be presented and we'll find a way'."

"Netflix managers are already meeting with the teams, but we are on the topic of culture and language. If you want to be in touch with the US market, you have to speak that language - we need to adjust.

"But that does not mean upsetting us, of course."

Domenciali spoke more about the rising popularity of F1 and says there is strong interest from potential new teams and manufacturers.

"We have received many requests to enter," he confirmed. "Let's say more than one and less than eight.

"There are those who are more explicit in making it known that they would like to enter, and those who do so in silence.

"From my perspective, I don't think increasing the number of teams and cars on the track increases the show, unless it is a very important entity."

The F1 CEO also revealed that several new additions to the grand prix circuit are being considered, with attention turning to the Far East.

He also gave his take on athletes using the sport as a platform to air their views on sensitive topics, citing Lewis Hamilton as a key example

"China is a potentially giant market," he said. "Beyond Shanghai, we also have requests for races in other cities in China."

"Zandvoort is already sold out for three years. Spa is sold out."

“Hamilton has led a range of themes and values that go beyond F1. Of course, for some they are important, for others less, we just have to try to ensure that the drivers do not become politicians."

Global price inflation could have a big impact on the sport, and Domenciali says considerations will have to be made when considering the possibility of lifting the budget cap.

"It is true that there are unforeseeable variables like inflation and the transport costs that have risen in recent weeks. I think this last issue in particular will be important."

Bahrain Grand Prix Horner: Mercedes have 'particularly aggressive' porpoising problem 18 HOURS AGO