12:30 - It's race day!
Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Eifel Grand Prix! We'll bring you all the action as it happens at the Nürburgring.
Of course, the big storyline this weekend is Lewis Hamilton's pursuit of Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 race victories. Hamilton is on 90, so he can equal it today, but he's behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas on the front row.
