Formula 1

Formula 1 - 'I love the battle' with Max Verstappen - Lewis Hamilton after Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: "I love it, I loved it, honestly I loved it. I really enjoying the battle with him, we are learning a lot about one another and each other's cars I am sure, and they way we battle, turn one is always exciting between us but there is good respect there and long may it continue."

00:00:47, an hour ago