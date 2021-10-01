Lewis Hamilton has said that he does not know why a "dream" move to Ferrari failed to materialise during his career in Formula 1.

The Mercedes driver, seeking an eighth world title this season, has been linked with the Italian team on several occasions during his career without coming particularly close to joining Ferrari.

While he owns two cars from the Italian manufacturer for off-track use, with a contract running until 2023 at Mercedes that will finish when he is 38, the chances of Hamilton also driving one appears unlikely.

Russian Grand Prix Hamilton hails Mercedes after securing history-making 100th win in the wet 26/09/2021 AT 14:11

For Hamilton, it is a mild peculiarity that he will close his career without being contracted to the team.

"It's definitely going to be crazy to think that I never drove for Ferrari," Hamilton told Sky Sports Italia.

"Of course I look at the colour and the red, it's just... it's still the red. I have a couple of Ferraris at home, so I do get to drive a Ferrari, just not the one.

For everyone that's a dream position to be in. It was just never really fully on the cards for me.

"I'll never know fully exactly why, but I wish them all the best and I'm going to spend the next bit of my time stopping them from winning the championship."

Hamilton is locked in an intriguing, even battle for the Drivers' Championship with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The British driver re-took the lead in the race for the world title after securing a dramatic victory at the Russian Grand Prix, his 100th race win.

'We got this done so early!' - Hamilton and Wolffe delighted with new contract

While Hamilton appears to have lost little race pace, he admitted that he has previously contemplated retirement and has more he wishes to do after his F1 career comes to a close.

"There's definitely plenty of times I've had over the last four or five years where I've been like, I don't know if I want to keep giving or sacrificing the training and my personal life," Hamilton revealed.

"There's other things that I'd like to do, normal stuff I want to do... but on the other side I'm like, wow, I'm so fortunate that I get to do this job.

"In the bigger scheme of things, it's a little of your life. There's a long, long time retired.

"So I'm trying to find the right balance. If I'm still hungry, if I can still train myself as I did as a kid, which I do now, and still achieve great results... then great.

"If I start getting slower, I can't be bothered to train and I'm not as driven, then I know that's when I need to stop."

The next race in the 2021 season is the Turkish Grand Prix, with the race on Sunday 10 October.

Formula 1 Opinion: Norris and Russell rise shows F1's next generation is here 25/09/2021 AT 19:41