Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year deal with Mercedes.

It will mean he races for them throughout the 2021 season alongside team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who signed his own contract extension last year.

Mercedes blamed the delay in agreeing the contract on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic meaning that representatives could not meet face to face. Hamilton's own positive test for coronavirus also set talks back.

But now the agreement has been confirmed, with the team affirming their commitment to the 36-year-old's efforts to promote greater diversity and inclusion within motorsport by setting up a joint charitable foundation with him.

“I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes teammates," said Hamilton in a statement.

Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track.

“I’m equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue. I’m proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and can’t wait to get back on the track in March.”

Team boss Toto Wolff added: "The story of Mercedes and Lewis has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it.”

Hamilton is targeting a record-breaking eighth world title this year.

