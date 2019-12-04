The Monegasque was at odds with teammate Vettel throughout 2019, culminating in the pair colliding at the Brazilian Grand Prix in November.

Leclerc edged the battle for supremacy last season, finishing 24 points clear of his rival, but could face a tougher challenge from six-time world champion Hamilton.

Asked whether he would welcome the Brit to Ferrari as teammate, Leclerc said: "Of course.

"At the end, we are in Formula 1 and we want to fight against the best. I’ve had a big opportunity this year to have Seb next to me who is a four-time world champion and I’ve learned a lot from him.

"You can always learn from this type of champion so yes, of course."

Sebastian Vettel - Charles Leclerc | FerrariGetty Images

Hamilton romped to a fifth title in six seasons with Mercedes in 2019, although his current deal expires after next season and is thought to be considering his options.

"I know Toto is also looking at his options in terms of his future and only he will know what is the best thing for him and his family," said Hamilton. "So I’m waiting to see what he’s doing with that.

"I love where I am so it’s definitely not a quick decision to do something else. But of course I think it’s only smart and wise for me to sit and think of what I want, if it is the last period or stage in my career.

"Actually, I want to keep winning. I want to keep being able to fight with these guys as well. I can’t really tell you what else is going to happen moving forwards."