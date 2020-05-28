Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals he talked to Ferrari before McLaren move

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Renault Sport F1 looks on before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 01, 2019 in Abu Dhabi

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Daniel Ricciardo says he had discussions with Ferrari over a possible move to the Italian Formula One team before opting for McLaren.

Ricciardo is of Italian descent and has long been considered an obvious target for Ferrari, the sport's oldest and most glamorous team.

In the end, Ferrari chose McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz as replacement for four times world champion Sebastian Vettel alongside Charles Leclerc for 2021.

Formula 1

McLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit

6 HOURS AGO

"There have been discussions already from a few years back. And that continued all the way through to now," Ricciardo, 30, told CNN Sports.

"I won't deny that. But obviously it's never really come to fruition.

"I don't know actually and I've never really chosen to dive too deep into it," added Ricciardo on the reasons why.

"Everyone says it would be a good fit, obviously, with my name and all the background stuff but, yeah, I try not to get emotionally caught up in any kind of situation."

Ricciardo recognised Sainz, 25, was a good fit for Ferrari and described the Spaniard as "a bit of a hot property right now".

Sainz finished last season sixth overall, the highest placed driver from outside the top three teams.

Ricciardo, a seven times race winner with Red Bull, had a difficult season at Renault with a best result of fourth last year.

He said there was not one event that triggered his decision to move to McLaren.

"There wasn't any moment which was like a light bulb and said, 'Yes, that's what I need to do.' Equally, there wasn't something I saw in McLaren which created that or there wasn't something in Renault which created the moment of 'I have to move on.'

"The discussions with McLaren go back to even before, I guess, 2018, and I guess continued over time." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Formula 1

F1 teams to be limited to 80 people each at closed races

7 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

McLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit

6 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

F1 teams to be limited to 80 people each at closed races

7 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

8 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

9 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

YESTERDAY AT 11:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
UK Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen - the final as it happened

09/12/2018 AT 22:13
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Football

Why Payet is unlikely to be celebrating a call-up for France’s Euro 2016 squad

22/02/2016 AT 17:00
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMcLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit
Next articleThe planned WTCR calendar changes explained