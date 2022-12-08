The Dutch Grand Prix will remain part of the Formula 1 calendar until 2025 after a new deal was agreed upon.

The race at the Zandvoort circuit returned to the calendar in 2021 after a 36-year absence on an original three-year contract which has now been extended.

Since its return, the race has proved one of the most popular of the season, with a vibrant atmosphere provided by the hometown fans.

This has been helped by the fact that both races have been won by home favourite Max Verstappen on his way to his two world championships to date with Red Bull.

Next season will see a second Dutch driver on the grid with Nick de Vries as part of the Williams team.

“The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year," said Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1.

"The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them.

“There is huge demand to host F1 races so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can’t wait to return next summer.”

Zandvoort first held a race in 1950 until financial issues caused it to be dropped from the calendar in 1985.

The Dutch GP was slated to return in 2020 but was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the race was finally held in 2021, Verstappen finished ahead of Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to retake the Championship lead from the Brit.

The 2023 race will take place on the weekend of 25-27 August.

