Formula 3
Formula 2 and Formula 3 are hoping to begin their seasons alongside the F1 world championship in July, according to a report.
Formula 1 are targeting the Austrian Grand Prix behind closed doors on July 5th as the opening race weekend of 2020 after its first 10 rounds were cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus.
And the junior categories intend to follow suit, reports RaceFans, before heading to Silverstone for the following rounds.
Formula One is working to put on a British Grand Prix in July even if the country imposes quarantine measures on visitors during the COVID-19 crisis, F1 sources said on Sunday.
The Austrian round for F2 and F3 had not been called off.
With F2 and F3 requiring fewer personnel, their inclusion is unlikely to cause any significant issues at this stage.