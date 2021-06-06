McLaren have announced the death of shareholder and key figure in the F1 team, Mansour Ojjeh.

Ojjeh, who had been involved in the team for nearly 40 years, passed away in Gevena aged 68.

The team released a statement confirming the news on Sunday morning.

"It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984.

"Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family.”

Saudi Arabian-born French entrepreneur Ojjeh became a majority shareholder in McLaren in 1984 and had been involved with the team ever since.

His first involvement in the sport came in 1979 when TAG, the company founded by his father, sponsored the Williams team.

He previously had a double lung transplant after suffering with lung disease in 2013.

Zak Brown, the CEO of the team, released a further statement, describing Ojjeh as a ‘titan’ of the sport.

"The passing of Mansour Ojjeh has devastated everyone at McLaren Racing. Mansour has been etched into the heart and soul of this team for nearly 40 years and was intrinsic to its success.

"He was a true racer in every sense. Ultra-competitive, determined, passionate and, above all, perhaps his defining characteristic: sporting. No matter the intensity of the battle, Mansour always put sport first.

"Mansour was a titan of our sport, yet modest, unassuming and disarming to all he encountered. His easy manner, sharp wit and warm humour touched all those who were fortunate to know him. His love of this team was palpable for all to see and those of us privileged to work for McLaren will remember Mansour as an impressive yet humble, human, father-figure who showed us at the most individual, personal level how to fight adversity and be resilient.

"He will remain in death what he was in life: a constant inspiration to all of us at McLaren and beyond. Mansour’s legacy is secure. It is woven into this team and perpetual. We race on as he would wish, our resolve stronger than ever, with his memory and legacy forever in our hearts and minds. All at McLaren Racing express their deepest sympathies to his entire family."

