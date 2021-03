Formula 1

Formula 1 news: 'I don't know where that time came from!' - Hamilton and Verstappen on qualifying

World champion Lewis Hamilton has said that he was surprised by the time that Red Bull put down but at the same time he was pleased with his car's performance. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen added that he didn't really know what to expect coming into the first weekend of the Formula 1 season but that of course he was pleased with the results so far.

00:00:46, an hour ago