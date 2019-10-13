It had already been a frantic weekend for the FIA, Formula 1's racing authority, after Super Typhoon Hagibis saw qualifying pushed back from Saturday to Sunday morning.

There was no rain but gusting winds persisted and caused havoc for drivers with Kevin Magnussen one of those to crash into the barriers after being blown off line.

The Suzuka organisers also had to move the entire broadcast centre at 24 hours' notice because of weather conditions - and it was in some ways remarkable that more did not go wrong.

But there was a major hiccough 52 laps into the race when the chequered flag was shown - the cars were supposed to race over 53.

The F1 regulations do have a contingency for this situation with the race "deemed to have finished when the leading car last crossed the line before the signal was given".

And while this did not affect the winner Valtteri Bottas' status or any of the top teams, it did see a reshuffle of the order further down the pack.

Valtteri Bottas took victory after overtaking both FerrarisGetty Images

However, the rejig of the result saw Perez reinstated in ninth position to earn Racing Point two valuable championship points as they attempt to chase down Toro Rosso, who now lead them by just five, in the Constuctors' Championship.

But the switch also saw Perez's Racing Point team-mate Lance Stroll, who initially thought he had fought his way into 10th for the last point, relegated back to 11th to leave him empty-handed.

The FIA have launched an investigation into the error after being left baffled by the glitch.

It is not the first time a race has ended early - the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix was a lap short when model Winnie Harlow was told to wave the chequered flag.