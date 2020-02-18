The current Formula 1 Champion shared the trophy with Lionel Messi as he received the accolade in Berin on Monday evening.

Hamilton said to the audience: “I grew up in a sport that has really given my life meaning.

“I’m so, so grateful for what it has provided me, but I’ve grown up in a sport that has very little to no diversity and I think it’s an issue we’re continually facing.

“It’s all of our responsibility to use our platform for that, to push for gender equality, inclusivity, for making sure we are engaging and trying to represent where the world is today.

“It’s a real honour to be here and congratulations to all of the nominees."

Hamilton thanked his team who lost out in the team award to the South African rugby squad, who won 2019's World Cup.

“A big thank you to Mercedes-Benz, who have always been a supporter, they signed me when I was 13, and I want to also say a huge congratulations to Laureus for changing people’s lives and giving people hope.”