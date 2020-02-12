Hamilton will be bidding to win his fourth consecutive championship – and seventh overall – when the 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15.

A seventh title would bring him level with record holder Michael Schumacher, while he is only seven race wins behind Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

In a message posted on Mercedes’ Instagram, Hamilton said he has had “an incredible winter” and is feeling good ahead of the new season.

“I’ve had a lot of time with family and friends and I would say one of the best times has been with my dad.

“Secondly, the training has just been different this year, so the feeling I have physically and mentally is on another level compared to last year. So that’s a real positive."

Hamilton is reportedly set to open new talks regarding a contract extension with Mercedes.

Once his future is resolved then all the focus will be on whether he will defend his title and match Schumacher’s championship record.

“I know that you guys are all gunning for number seven but I think we've just got to take it one step at a time,” added Hamilton.

“We have no idea where we're going to stand compared to everybody else, so we've just got to try and be more efficient this year with our test programme, particularly as we have less time.”