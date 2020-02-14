The 35-year-old has been linked with a switch to Ferrari in recent months but insists that he is just as motivated as ever to succeed with his current outfit.

"It is my eighth year with the team and the buzz is the same every year," said six-time world champion Hamilton.

"They couldn't be more excited or driven. That is the most impressive thing.

"It would be easy to be laid back. But everyone is super-focused, excited and revamped, and reinvigorated for the challenges ahead.

"At this time of year you don't really feel the pressure; it is about enjoying the moment.

"The guys have worked so hard to put the car together and only two of us get to drive it. It is a real privilege to have that position."

Hamilton is vying for his 7th F1 world title in the 2020 season, which would tie him Michael Schumacher's all-time record.