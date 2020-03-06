The German team has given details of its plans to change to a sustainable method of competing in motosport.

The Formula One sport as a whole aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, but the Mercedes team is aiming to complete the target a full decade earlier.

It has switched to renewable energy sources in Brackley and Brixworth - though Brixworth is yet to complete the switch.

Team principal Toto Wolff said: "We have taken the challenge on in trying to be net carbon zero in 2020.

"By this summer, we will be receiving all our energy from renewable sources, which is something that we are very proud of.

"[There are] little deep gains that you can get around not using plastics, and trying to optimise our carbon footprint generally by using different generators, and fuelling them in a different way.

"We will be net carbon zero as a team by the end of 2020. And that is something that we are very proud of, and shows that it's going in the right direction."

Mercedes driver and current world champion Lewis Hamilton is keen for the team to achieve its aims, and wants other teams to follow its lead.

Hamilton has become a vegan as part of an attempt to limit his carbon footprint.

"I think naturally there can be criticism from the outside, but from my part, I feel my strength is that I'm able to help change it from within," explained Hamilton.

"So being very close within the organisation trying to push for these changes, which I've been very vocal about for quite some time.

"I think about like the future of my nieces and nephew, and what kind of world they're going to grow up in. And I'm trying to really use my platform and my voice really just trying to raise awareness and shift the mindset of these industries in a positive direction."

He went on to confirm his hope for the rest of the sport: "I'm very fortunate that I get to work very, very closely with Toto and the team. And Mercedes, it's great to see the communication is constantly improving within our organisation.

"Now Toto is talking about this year being carbon neutral. and being the leaders in our industry, I think that's really, really key and important.

"Because I think in us making a change and taking action, I think the others will react and do the same thing. So we're starting that, I'd like to think we've kind of been the catalyst in that movement."