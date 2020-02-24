Lewis Hamilton won the drivers' championship last season in the old car - but the team seem confident that the new edition of the W11 will be even stronger.

“At the front we have changed a lot of the structure of the front corners,” Allison said in a video released by the team.

“We have made it much harder for ourselves structurally, much harder to take the forces, but we have rearranged the detail inside the wheels and in the way the suspension goes into those wheels so that we have more aerodynamic opportunity in the front end. It’s a difficult project but one which has given us good aerodynamic gains.”

Valtteri Bottas and the new W11Getty Images

Allison described the car's new rear suspension design as "extremely adventurous”, adding: “We have put into the back, specifically on the lower rear wishbone, we have put a new geometry in there, a new geometry that gives us more aerodynamic opportunity, allows us to get more downforce on the car.”

The power unit has also been improved to enable it to run at hotter temperatures, but he did not mention the dual axis steering that had been spotted and commented upon last week.