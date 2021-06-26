The Russian Grand Prix will move away from Sochi to the Igora Park Circuit in 2023.

The race has been held at the Black Sea resort of Sochi since its inception in 2014 but will now move nearer to one of Russia´s major cities with the race taking place close to St Petersburg.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is understood to have backed the move due to the tracks versatile layout and its proximity to the city.

F1 said in a statement that said Igora Park was "a hugely exciting location".

"It includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares. It is located 54km from St Petersburg, was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke and in 2020 received its FIA Grade One licence.

"We will be providing more details on the race in the coming months and we are looking forward to racing in Sochi for the next two years."

