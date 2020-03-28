F1 CEO Chase Carey said earlier this week that a schedule of 15-18 races this year could still be pieced together once lockdown restrictions are eased.

But with government restrictions still in place around the world, and could be for some time, a move to two-day grand prix events and a season that rolls over into next January is a viable option, according to Binotto.

"We are engaged in constant dialogue," Binotto told Sky Italia.

"I have felt, along with the other team principals, that these are crucial moments.

"With regards to the timetable, we have given Carey and the FIA the freedom to define the calendar as they need to under these conditions.

"We can also have two-day weekends, with free practice moved to Saturday morning, so that we can meet the logistical needs in case of grands prix being close together.

"In addition, the current shutdown leaves room for the possibility of being able to compete in August if there are conditions to be able to do so."

When asked if finishing the season in January 2021 with some additional races was being considered, he replied: "These are all places where we, as a team, need to ensure maximum availability.