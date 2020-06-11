Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has claimed that his team are not considering signing Sebastian Vettel.

The 32-year-old German racer was reportedly under consideration as a replacement for the Finn, but Lewis Hamilton's partner was told that Vettel is not a target.

Vettel will leave his current team Ferrari at the end of his contract when the season ends.

Formula 1 Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races 15/05/2020 AT 14:07

Speaking to Sky's F1 Vodcast, he said: "It doesn't get to you.

We've been very honest about what the situation is all the time about contracts, and I got a pretty straight message that no, they're not considering Seb.

"So I said fine, no worries then."

Play Icon WATCH Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One 00:00:51

Bottas was Hamilton's closest rival for the Drivers' Championship last year when he finished a distant second, and joined Mercedes in 2017.

Bottas explained, "It's the same as every year for me.

"I find it quite funny that with not even a single race done, there's been people getting my seat. It made me laugh. So there's no pressure from that side.

"I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that's it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever's going to happen. I've no stress about that at all."

Formula 1 Hamilton has only himself to beat online 10/05/2020 AT 16:03