6/53 - Racing!

The safety car comes in! Hamilton restarts well. Ocon is one to watch. The Renault has excellent straight line speed, so you would expect Ocon to be all over the back of Verstappen.

4/53 - Still under the safety car

We're still picking the bones out of the first lap after all the incidents. Sainz hit the barrier after entering the bollard chicane far too fast. There was a lot of debris on the track and that is taking some time to clear up.

2/53 - Safety car!

The safety car is out, which is hardly unusual for this circuit, as the marshalls recover Stroll's car in the barrier. Sainz has also retired from the race after a bad start.

1/53 - Lights out!

What a start! Bottas has a real look at Hamilton, with the Finn ahead of his teammate heading into turn two, but Hamilton manages to keep hold of the position! There have incidents in the midfield and at the back of the pack! Sainz went through the bollards after going wide and Stroll is in the barrier!

12:10 - Formation lap

The drivers are away on their formation lap around the circuit at Sochi... and Hamilton is still on pole. It might be the case that Mercedes need to explain themselves after the race. It seems Hamilton was told over the team radio that he was free to perform a practice start outside of the designated area.

12:05 - No news

Still waiting for word from the stewards on whether any action will be taken against Hamilton for performing that practice start outside of the designated area. No news is probably good news for the world championship leader...

12:00 - All about the start

"It's going to require an awesome start," says Hamilton when asked what his race strategy will be as he starts on the soft tyres. Verstappen also agrees that the stretch into turn two will be "massive." There is a lot riding on this start for a number of drivers.

11:55 - Uncertainty

There are a lot of nervous looks around the Mercedes garage and around Hamilton's car on the grid. We have yet to hear anything from the stewards on whether they will be taking action against Hamilton for his practice start outside of the designated area.

11:50 - Hamilton under investigation!

This is interesting. The stewards are looking at Hamilton for performing a practice start outside the designated area. Replays show that he was quite a bit outside of the designated area. What happened there? Could the world championship leader be handed a penalty here that shifts him off pole position?

11:45 - Midfield battle

While we are all hoping for an exciting race at the head of the pack, there is a lot to hold the interest in the midfield. Sergio Perez leads the midfield behind the usual front three. Daniel Ricciardo will fancy his chances from P5. The Australian has been in good form recently. Can he get that first podium finish as a Renault driver?

11:40 - Verstappen's chances

Verstappen will have the best look at Hamilton heading into turn one. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been speaking to Sky Sports... "First of all, unlike the last two starts, I’m hoping he gets a decent start this week ... the Honda guys have been working really hard on that. But it’s the dirty side of the grid, so the most important thing for him is to get in that tow as quickly as he can, behind Lewis. And then Lewis is starting, if you like, on the less preferable tyre. So it will be fascinating to see how that plays out."

11:35 - It's race day!

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi! Lewis Hamilton is on pole and can match Michaek Schumacher's long-standing record of 91 race victories by taking the chequered flag this afternoon. But it won't be easy for the world championship leader, with a difficult qualifying meaning he is on soft tyres from the start!

Max Verstappen is in P2 with Valtteri Bottas in P3. He usually does well on this track. Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi have both taken grid penalties for gearbox changes.

