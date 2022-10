Formula 1

Formula 1: 'Super happy' - Sergio Perez responds to doubters with victory at Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's wait for a second world championship goes on after he spun and finished seventh as a "super happy" Sergio Perez won Sunday's chaotic rain-hit Singapore Grand Prix. Red Bull's Perez took the chequered flag ahead of Charles Leclerc with his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium.

00:01:41, an hour ago