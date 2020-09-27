Valtteri Bottas took advantage of a 10-second time penalty handed Lewis Hamilton to claim his second victory of the season at the Russian Grand Prix and reignite his championship chances.

Hamilton was handed two separate punishments for performing two practice starts outside of the designated area before the start of the race, changing the dynamic of the contest between the two Mercedes teammates.

An incident-packed first lap saw Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz retire after collisions, with Hamilton holding on to his position under pressure from Bottas heading down the stretch into turn two.

However, Bottas was able to take control of the race when Hamilton had to serve his 10-second time penalty in the pitlane, denying the world championship leader the chance to equal Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of 91 race victories.

More to follow...

