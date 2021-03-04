Mick Schumacher insists he does not feel the pressure of his legendary family name ahead of his first season as a full F1 driver.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, and nephew of former racer Ralf Schumacher, is part of the Haas team for the new campaign.

The Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of the month will be his F1 race rebut at what is regarded as the highest level of motorsport, but he has earned his place - having claimed the Formula 2 world title in 2020.

Schumacher did take part in practice for Ferrari towards the back end of 2020, and he is excited to continue his dad’s legacy.

"I have never said that carrying the family name is pressure, and I am pretty sure I will never say that because I am very happy to carry that name back into Formula One," said Schumacher at the American team's car launch on Thursday.

I am very proud of it. It is a boost for me and it gives me motivation every single day to work as much as I can and work as hard as I can.

"I will try to improve in every aspect - that is what I want to do - and I will work my arse off for that and give everything I have."

Not much is known about Michael’s health condition since he was involved in a serious ski accident in 2013. Mick is not keen to talk about it, and the family have kept his status a closely guarded secret.

But Mick is happy to look at parallels with his father’s career, and hopes he can live up to expectations.

"The first Bahrain race took place in 2004 and my father won there, so I definitely have good memories of that," he said.

There is a corridor which runs to the track that is filled with photographs and memories. My dad is on there which is nice to see and very special.

