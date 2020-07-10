Formula One confirm two more races for 2020 including historic trip to Ferrari track at Mugello

Italy's Mugello circuit will make its debut on the Formula One calendar in September to host Ferrari's 1,000th grand prix, the sport announced on Friday, with Russia's race in Sochi also confirmed.

The September 13 race, to be called the Grand Prix of Tuscany Ferrari 1,000, will follow on from the September 6 Italian Grand Prix at Monza as the ninth round of a season that has been heavily revised due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia will be the 10th race on September 27. Formula One said in a statement it still expected to stage between 15-18 rounds in a championship that started at Austria's Red Bull Ring last weekend.

Formula 1 Motor racing-Mugello to host Ferrari's 1,000th Formula One race AN HOUR AGO

The season had been due to start in Australia back in March and teams got within minutes of taking part in the first practice session at Melbourne’s Albert Park before the race was called off. Each of the first eight races that have been confirmed will take place behind closed doors with special quarantine and isolation measures in place.

There are plans to stage races in parts of Asia, such as China and Japan, and North America before finishing the year as originally intended in the Middle East.

Formula 1 Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback 16 HOURS AGO