Formula One will debut sprint qualifying at three races in 2021 after it was unanimously approved by all teams.

Drivers will compete over 100km and the results will determine their spots on the grid. The top three finishers will also received one, two and three points respectively.

"I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan," Formula One president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

"It is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport."

One of the sprint races is set to be at Silverstone in July. In addition to Silverstone, another sprint race will take place in Europe with another set for a non-European track.

