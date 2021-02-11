Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is conscious and awaiting medical tests after being involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland, his Alpine team said in a statement on Thursday - after a media report suggested he may have suffered fractures.

The 39-year-old double world champion is due to make his Formula One comeback this season after two years out of the sport.

Formula 1 Alonso happy to be back in Indy despite rough start 25/04/2019 AT 03:19

The team issued a statement on Twitter, which read: “Alpine F1 team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

“Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting medical examinations tomorrow morning.”

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported earlier that the Spaniard had been hit by a car while training on his bike near Lugano and was taken to hospital.

Alpine, formerly known as Renault and renamed after the French manufacturer's sportscar brand, said there would be no further updates on Thursday.

The Gazzetta reported that initial X-rays suggested possible fractures and questioned whether Alonso would be able to start the season.

The Formula One championship is due to begin in Bahrain on March 28.

Formula 1 Vettel gets Ferrari off to strong start in F1 testing 18/02/2019 AT 12:46