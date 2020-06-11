Formula 1

F1 likely to add European races as more cancellations loom

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Valtteri Bottas in his Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes F1 W09 leads from Sebastian Vettel in his Scuderia Ferrari SF71H and Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes F1 W09

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

Formula One looks set to add more European races to the calendar with grands prix in Asia and the Americas likely to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current schedule features eight races, all in Europe, but with the sport hoping for a season of between 15 and 18 rounds.

Australia, Monaco, the Netherlands and France have been cancelled and sources indicated Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan would be next on the list. The races in Brazil, Mexico and Texas are also uncertain.

Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes will not replace me with Vettel

11 HOURS AGO

"We have lots of different options and we’re very confident we’re going to have a great second half of the season," motorsport managing director Ross Brawn told the www.formula1.com website.

"There is a contingency to have an extended European season with another one or two races if needed.

"I think Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be the backstop of the season from what we can see at the moment. That gives us 10. We’ll find at least five or six good races in the middle."

The season, halted since the March 15 Australian opener was cancelled, is due to start without spectators in Austria on July 5 and 12.

There will also be two races at Britain's Silverstone circuit in August, with other rounds in Hungary, Spain, Belgium and Italy.

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas races during the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England, on July 8, 2018.

Image credit: Getty Images

A second race in Italy has been mooted for the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit or Imola, once home of the San Marino Grand Prix, while Germany's Hockenheim and Portugal's Algarve circuit in Portimao are other possibilities.

Sochi in Russia is also open to hosting two races.

Singapore and Baku are street circuits with a long lead time, meaning a decision has to be imminent, while Japan looks unlikely given that its MotoGP round, after the F1 grand prix at Suzuka, has already been cancelled.

The season is due to end in Abu Dhabi in December after Bahrain, which could host two races.

"One of the nice attractions of Bahrain is it has many configurations, so we could go to Bahrain and race on two different tracks there," Brawn said.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

YESTERDAY AT 18:10
Formula 1

'Remove these racist symbols' - Hamilton supports tearing down slave trader's statue

08/06/2020 AT 16:34
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes will not replace me with Vettel

11 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton happy with form after test return at wet Silverstone

YESTERDAY AT 18:10
Formula 1

'Remove these racist symbols' - Hamilton supports tearing down slave trader's statue

08/06/2020 AT 16:34
Formula 1

Russell wins again to lead virtual F1 grand prix series

07/06/2020 AT 19:18

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

Toto Wolff on how Lewis Hamilton encouraged him to recognise problems around race in Formula One

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Premier League

Chelsea condemn fans' Morata chant, player asks for it to stop

09/09/2017 AT 15:56
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleBottas: Mercedes will not replace me with Vettel
Next articleSwedish season to start with minute's silence for COVID-19 victims