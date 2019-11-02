Getty Images
Bottas on pole, Hamilton starts fifth
Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position in the USA Grand Prix, with champion-elect Lewis Hamilton set to start at fifth on the grid.
Hamilton, who will seal his sixth title in Austin on Sunday with two races to spare if he finishes eighth or higher regardless of where Bottas finishes.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel joined Bottas on the front row of the grid with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lining up fourth.
