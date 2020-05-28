Formula 1

Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020, shows Dutch Zandvoort circuit, in Zandvoort, the Netherlands. - The Formula 1 Grand Prix was supposed to be held during the first weekend of May, but it has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic cause

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been a home event for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the youngest ever Formula One driver and one of the sport's most popular, and the country's first since 1985.

The race had already been postponed from its May 3 date and the decision not to hold it this year means four of the season's planned 22 races have now been cancelled - Australia, Monaco and France being the others.

Formula 1

McLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit

AN HOUR AGO

Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said the possibility of holding the race behind closed doors had been looked into and dismissed as an option.

"We were completely ready for this first race and we still are," he told the race website .

"We and Formula One have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula One in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands.

We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year

Organisers said all tickets would remain valid for next year's race.

The race had been sold out, with demand for the 300,000 tickets vastly exceeding supply as locals clamoured to see Verstappen, the only Dutch driver to win a Formula One championship grand prix, make his home debut.

A further six remain postponed with the sport hoping to reschedule some of them in the second half of the year but yet to publish a revised calendar.

Formula One hopes to start up in Austria with two races behind closed doors and in carefully controlled conditions from the weekend of July 3-5.

Zandvoort has spent 15 million euros on modernising its picturesque but outdated circuit, with two banked curves, in the dunes 25 km west of Amsterdam. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by David Goodman and Pritha Sarkar)

Formula 1

Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

4 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 governing body sets up whistleblowers' hotline

26/05/2020 AT 11:45
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

McLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit

AN HOUR AGO
Formula 1

F1 teams to be limited to 80 people each at closed races

3 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

4 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 governing body sets up whistleblowers' hotline

26/05/2020 AT 11:45

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

26/05/2020 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Premier League

Paper Round: Milan target Ibra, Spurs consider selling Rose

11/08/2017 AT 06:00
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic
Next articleMcLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit