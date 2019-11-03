Speaking after the race, he said: "It's overwhelming if I'm honest. It was a tough race today and yesterday was a difficult day for us - Valtteri did a great job so congratulations to him.

"I didn't know if it would be possible but I worked as hard as I could here with my team back at the factory. My mum, dad, step-mum and step-dad and my family are here and it's an honour to be here [with six] with those greats.

"My dad told me when I was like six or seven never to give up and that's kind of the family motto. I pushed as hard as I could I was hopeful I could win today but I didn't have it in the tyres."

"Today I just really wanted to recover and deliver the one-two for the team.

"I was pushing as hard as I could, I was hopeful that I might be able to win (the race) today but didn't have it in the tyres unfortunately."

Hamilton's success was witnessed by his father, mother, step parents, and uncle and aunt who flew in from Trinidad.

"It's naturally just pure happiness. I feel more humble than ever... just looking at my dad's smile says it all. He's supported me from day one, as did (stepmother) Linda, as did my mum," he said.

"They worked so hard for me to be here today so I wanted them to come out together."

Hamilton said that he was still chasing down more victories this season: "I don't know about championships but as an athlete I feel as fresh as I can be, these next races we will keep pushing and I want to give a big shout pout to all the fans and the Brits who have come out here this weekend."

Race winner Valtteri Bottas told Sky Sports: "It's a nice win. Feels good. Felt very good since yesterday in the car. We have a strong pace and I'm very happy with the win. Only thing I could have done in terms of the Championship race, the rest was up to Lewis.

"Big congratulations to him. I personally failed on my target this year but there is always next year. He deserves it. He's a great champion."

Erstwhile rival Nico Rosberg was quick to offer his own congratulations:

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was quick to praise this years champion, telling the press: "It's very impressive, what else to say. He's doing phenomenally, has a great team behind him and hopefully we can take to the fight to them next year."

Mercedes team head Toto Wolff was ready to celebrate: "I'm very proud of everyone who coordinates in the factory. There is a massive amount of work that goes on and if it ends up like this: one wins the race and one the title.

"I hope that everyone is having a good time back in the UK. We will all be on the same flight back to London tonight, so we hope there will have a mini bar there."

Wolff was optimistic that there was more success to come for Hamilton and the team, saying, "I think he's still motivated and you can see he wants to win every race, we wanted to provide him with a good car and I don't think there is a limit, personally."