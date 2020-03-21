The Formula One world champion, who last week spoke out against the continuation of the F1 season shortly before the postponement of the Australian Grand Prix, has been in isolation since last Friday.

The Formula 1 season has been delayed until at least the start of June, with several races either postponed or cancelled.

The Spanish and Bahrainian Grand Prix were amongst those to have been put back in the calendar, whilst the Monaco race has been cancelled altogether.

"I want to let you know that I am doing well," Hamilton said in a statement on Twitter.

The Mercedes driver added: "There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus.

" "I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK. "

"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all."

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of the Canadian Prime Minister, was also in attendance and has been diagnosed with coronavirus, leading the Canadian premier to also go into self-isolation.