After months of negotiations, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes.

"It is hard to believe it's been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years," said Hamilton.

"We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track."

Hamilton's extension through to the end of the 2023 season means he remains committed to F1 until the age of 38.

Team boss Toto Wolff said: "As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis.

"His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers.

"We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year - and that's why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track.

I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants.

