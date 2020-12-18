Sergio Perez has been confirmed as a new Red Bull driver after his former team Racing Point signed Sebastian Vettel to replace him.

He will start on the grid alongside Max Verstappen, with Alexander Albon relegated to a reserve driver role.

Perez, 30, had a groundbreaking season at Racing Point, winning the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, his maiden victory in the penultimate race of the season.

Nonetheless, Racing Point, set to rebrand as Aston Martin, signed Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari, forcing Perez to move on.

“I am incredibly grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to race for Red Bull Racing in 2021," the Mexican said.

"The chance to race for a championship contending team is something I have been hoping for since I joined Formula One and it will be a proud moment to step onto the grid in Red Bull colours alongside Max.

“You can be sure that I will give next season my full focus. The Team has the same winning mentality as me and I know I am here to perform and help the Team fight for another title.”

The signing marks a break from tradition for Red Bull, who have generally looked to bring through youth from their young driver programme.

Red Bull finished the 2020 season Constructors' Championship in second place, some 244 points behind Mercedes. Perez was fourth in the Drivers' Championship, with Verstappen third.

