F1 teams to be limited to 80 people each at closed races

Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel makes a pit stop as he takes part in the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 22, 2019. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read ML

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
3 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

Formula One's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum 80 people each at races held without spectators when the delayed season gets going in July.

Revised 2020 sporting regulations published by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) detailed the conditions for such 'closed events'.

"From the start of a closed event until the declaration of the official classification of the race, no competitor may have more than a total of 80 team personnel within the confines of the circuit," the rules said.

McLaren Group Q1 figures reveal impact of COVID-19 hit

AN HOUR AGO

The Mercedes GP team celebrate winning the constructors championship after the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 13, 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

"No more than 60 of these team personnel who are within the confines of the circuit may be associated in any way with the operation of the cars."

It said staff whose duties were solely connected with hospitality, sponsors, marketing, public relations, security or driving trucks to and from the event were not considered operational personnel.

Formula One is hoping to start racing behind closed doors in Austria in early July, followed by a number of races in similar conditions elsewhere in Europe.

Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

3 HOURS AGO
Motor racing-Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

4 HOURS AGO
What's On (2)

