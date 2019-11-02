Hamilton, who will seal his sixth title in Austin on Sunday with two races to spare if he finishes eighth or higher regardless of where Bottas finishes.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will join Bottas on the front row of the grid with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lining up fourth.

The USA grand prix begins at 7.10pm on Sunday.

There will be two more stops on the Formula One calendar after their stop in Austin, Texas, with the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to follow.