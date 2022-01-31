All Formula 1 personnel involved in the 2022 season will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 without any exemptions.

The ruling will apply to anyone in the paddock, from drivers to members of the teams, hospitality staff, rights holders, and even celebrity guests.

It was approved at a December meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council.

A statement from an F1 spokesperson told ESPN: “F1 will require all travelling personnel to be fully vaxxed and will not request exemptions.”

The decision is not expected to impact any drivers, with the BBC reporting that they are all understood to be vaccinated.

Double vaccination was a requirement to enter the USA to take part in the US Grand Prix in Texas last year.

World No. 1 Djokovic was initially detained by immigration authorities and had his visa cancelled, having been granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia to compete at the Australian Open.

A judge then quashed the ruling, only for another court ruling to uphold the government’s decision to cancel his visa for a second time, resulting in Djokovic being deported.

The 2022 Formula 1 season is set to start in Bahrain on March 20 with Red Bull's Max Verstappen the defending champion after beating Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling finale to last season.

