Formula 1

Formula One video - 'The car won't be as fast this year' - Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes launch

Lewis Hamilton revealed to Mercedes fans on Tuesday that the car for the new season "won't be as fast" as last season. "We've had this down-force adjustment that's been made for this year," said Hamilton, referring to the FIA trimming downforce levels for 2021 in order to match the current tyres of the cars.

00:00:58, 10 views, 3 hours ago