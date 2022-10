Formula 1

Formula One: 'We are on a high as a team' - Max Verstappen hails Red Bull team with F1 title in reach

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said "We are on a high as a team" as he spoke to the media on Wednesday in Tokyo ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka. Verstappen's Formula One title celebrations were put on hold after the Red Bull driver placed seventh at a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix.

