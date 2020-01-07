The 22-year-old Dutchman has been with Red Bull since 2016 and won three Grand Prix in 2019 as he finished third in the Drivers' Championship, behind only the Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

And they have now sought to tie down Verstappen, who became the youngest ever Grand Prix winner in 2016 when he won in Spain as an 18-year-old.

"Max has proven what an asset he is to the team, he truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda, and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with him," he said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen himself added: "I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the Team. Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula 1 which I have always been very grateful for.

"Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the Team and besides the passion from everyone and the on-track performance it is also really enjoyable to work with such a great group of people."

Verstappen has long been touted as a potential future star of F1, along with Ferrari's starlet Charles Leclerc.