Motorsport giant Frank Williams, the longest-serving principal in Formula 1 history, has died aged 79.

The eponymous founder of Williams led his team to seven drivers’ titles and nine constructors’ titles during a reign that spanned over 50 years.

“It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79,” read a statement from the Williams team.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

“Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.”

