Charles Leclerc was fastest at the French Grand Prix qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

The two Ferraris have dominated throughout the weekend but with Carlos Sainz set to start from the back of the grid due to a penalty, the Spaniard gave his Monegasque teammate a slipstream tow to launch him to a 1:30.872.

Sainz was committed to helping Leclerc after taking a grid penalty which sees him start at the back of the grid due to using a number of fresh parts.

World champion Max Verstappen was second-quickest, almost a third of a second behind. Teammate Sergio Perez was in third.

Mercedes’ duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were fourth and sixth respectively, with Lando Norris’ McLaren splitting the pair.

Home team Alpine’s driver Fernando Alonso took seventh, followed by Yuki Tsunoda, Sainz and Kevin Magnussen.

In the first session, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu, Mick Schumacker and Nicolas Latifi were cut. Hamilton almost went with four of them after a yellow flag from Alex Albon's spin threatened to disrupt his efforts, but a final-lap dash saved him and brought him into Q2.

The second run-out saw Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo fail to make the grade, as the Australian continues to endure a poor run of form for the British team.

With Sainz well back on the grid for Sunday, Red Bull will hope to team up to put pressure on Leclerc, but with Mercedes' Hamilton and Russell consistent performers in the middle of the pace, and Perez's continued reliability problems, this may be another race decided by factors beyond driver control.

