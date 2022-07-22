Ad

F1 are investigating the claims of abuse in Spielberg and have made security in spectator areas more visible at this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

“We definitely should ban them [abusive fans] for life,” Perez told the press. “Don't welcome them again because they don't represent who we are as a sport and they don't share our values at all.

“At the same time we have great fans out there and with great values and I think a few fans shouldn't be able to even embarrass our sport like that.”

‘I’m doing the most I can’ – Hamilton

Hamilton has pushed F1 to become more inclusive and has launched his own scheme, Mission 44, which intends to give more opportunities to underrepresented groups in motorsport.

The seven-time world champion thinks “we can all do more” to eliminate abuse.

“I'm doing the most I can,” added Hamilton. “I don't know what else I can do. But I do think it's all of our responsibility to do something, not only us, the sport, those that are coming that write and report what is happening here, the sport wouldn't be what it is without you.

“Your words are powerful and you have a responsibility also to the readers to make sure that we're progressing and moving in the right direction.

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 10: Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria.

“Formula 1 continuously needs to do more, all the teams need to do more. I think we are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going and I think it's still one team – still the same team – is not willing to engage but I'm grateful to see the other teams are willing to step forward and do the work.”

'There has been a shift in F1's fan base' - Vettel

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has also called for life bans for any abusers and believes a change in F1’s fan base has seen the issue come to focus in recent years.

“I think we can all see the excitement for Formula One,” explained Vettel. “I think we can see a younger audience, on average, coming to the track.

“I think the abuse has probably always been there but I don't think at any time it was or is correct.

“Maybe you are starting to see a generation coming to the track that actually stands up and complains about it and makes a noise and uses different platforms to communicate.

“It's great to see that people are having the courage to speak up and we are learning about these things going on, because only by doing by doing so we can take action. So I don't think it will escalate.

“I think the truth, unfortunately, is probably that it has been going on for a long time at all major sport events or big events.”

