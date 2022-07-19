Lewis Hamilton says he will be wearing a mask at the French GP and for the foreseeable future in response to a surge of Covid-19 cases around him.

Hamilton has contracted the virus twice since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, and has admitted to taking some time to get over its symptoms on both occasions he fell unwell.

Measures have now been significantly relaxed in sport as in life, with masks and social distancing no longer seen in the Formula 1 paddock.

But Hamilton has decided to take his own precautions, in a bid to remain well and to keep his improving season on track.

"This [wearing a mask] is a personal choice,” Hamilton said.

“I just noticed a lot of people around me are getting sick and I definitely don’t want to get sick again. I’ve already experienced it twice.

"A lot of my friends have messaged me that they have Covid and some are much worse than others.

“Nobody’s wearing a mask so I’m definitely wearing mine.

"I urge people to do what they want to do – it’s your health at the end of the day but I want to go home healthy. I want to be able to get up and train and do the things I love doing and I try, if I can, to keep the people I love around me safe when I can when I’m around them.”

Mercedes' struggles have been well-documented this term, but Hamilton has landed consecutive third places in the last two races, at Silverstone and in Austria respectively.

And with the Briton having won at Circuit Paul Ricard in two of the last three seasons, he will hope that the race can provide another boost to his position in the overall standings, where he currently sits sixth on 109 points.

