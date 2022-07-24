Nico Rosberg does not believe Charles Leclerc should so quickly take the blame for his French Grand Prix clash.

At lap 18, the Ferrari driver was leading the race but he spun out and collided with a barrier.

Ad

Initially, Leclerc complained on the team radio about his throttle, but after the race he conceded that he had been at fault, and would redouble his efforts to better focus without taking too many risks.

French Grand Prix Leclerc blasts 'unacceptable' error which cost him French Grand Prix AN HOUR AGO

However, speaking on Sky Sports, former world champion Rosberg believes that there could be a technical issue at the heart of the problem. Given the team’s fire with Carlos Sainz’s car, it would be far from the first time that reliability issues have plagued Ferrari this season.

"I really think it’s premature of him to take the blame. He needs to go back now because it’s really very unusual for that to happen in the way it did because you’re not even pushing to the maximum there, you’re saving tyres,” he began.

"For the rear to go like that, one thing could be at that point, that’s exactly the point when the wind comes from the rear, and if you get an unlucky gust or something, that can suddenly take 20 per cent of your downforce away right in that moment.

"And also, what was happening with the engine there? It only takes a little bit of a cut or something that can kick out the rear. I really think they need to take some time to look at that because I still can’t believe that it would be a driver mistake."

French Grand Prix Hamilton hails ‘great’ result for Mercedes at French Grand Prix AN HOUR AGO