Toto Wolff said that his Mercedes team were ‘not where we want to be’ at the French Grand Prix.

The Austrian is team principal with the German team and they have struggled to maintain their usual level of performance following an overhaul in car design before the 2022 season.

However the team took third place at the Austrian Grand Prix, and there were hopes for continued improvement at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Unfortunately for Mercedes the first session gave little reason for hope, and Wolff conceded his disappointment.

"Not where we want to be," Wolff said to Sky Sports.

"We're trying lots of parts but we're just lacking pace right now in the free practice session.

"We have a few aerodynamic modifications on the floor and on the side edges, little things that should make it better.

"It's just early days but the performance in FP1 was a bit underwhelming, we didn't seen to extract enough out of it. So, we're going to do some comparisons [in the second session] and see what it gives us in the afternoon."

