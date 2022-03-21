The opening race of the new Formula 1 season did not disappoint viewers, though Red Bull will be far from happy.

Ahead of next weekend’s move to Saudi Arabia, it’s time to look at where the three biggest teams can improve.

Mercedes (Hamilton third and Russell fourth)

Mercedes spent most of testing and free practice talking up their rivals and being pessimistic about their own chances.

There were early suspicions that Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were sandbagging in typical Mercedes style, but the longer the underperformance went on, the more credible those worries became.

So far Mercedes has continued to struggle with porpoising, the phenomenon where F1 cars are sucked down to the track and then bounce back up, making it harder for the drivers to get exact control. Both Hamilton and Russell said they anticipate the problem will be one that can be refined over the course of the season, with no quick fix in sight, and Mercedes boss Wolff acknowledged that the cars are around half a second behind the top pace set by Red Bull and Ferrari.

For the Saudi Grand Prix, the requirements are clear. First, they have to reduce the effect that porpoising is having on the car, and it seems that simply raising or lowering the driving position only has so much effect.

In addition they need to make sure that they improve the speed both in the corners and on the straight lines on circuits. They were given an unexpected podium finish on the weekend, but they cannot hope to be rescued by others’ failures throughout the season.

Red Bull (Sainz DNF and Verstappen DNF)

The Honda powertrain may be at the heart of the failures of both Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Lap 54 in Bahrain saw the Dutch world champion exclaim in disbelief - ‘What the f*** is this?!’ - as his car faded from underneath his feet. Three laps later, Perez’s car suffered a shocking arrest on one of the final turns of the race. Before the Red Bulls came to a premature stop, Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri, the Red Bull sister team, had his car burst into flames due to overheating.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - GP of Bahrain 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Team principal for the Austrian team, Christian Horner, suggested that a fuel supply pump could be at fault, with a theory being that the new fuel used by all cars can pose a problem at high temperatures late in the race. If that is the case, then it means that they will have to alter the Honda powertrain they have inherited, and it is not clear how much expertise they might have to do that, particularly with Honda now out of the sport.

With Red Bull previously afflicted by reliability issues, they may be haunted by the spectre of a fuel pump until it is solved. With its effects only felt in the closing stages, it will do little help calm down a usually aggravated Verstappen, and it will only encourage the chasing pack to ramp up the pressure.

Ferrari (Leclerc first and Sainz second)

Don’t. Touch. Anything. Right?

After years in the wilderness, with a Grand Prix win last coming in 2019, it had seemed that Ferrari were a spent force in Formula 1. Now they are back. For how long, it remains to be seen.

The temptation must be to stick to what worked in Bahrain and keep doing it. They were reliable cars, and they were consistently strong since testing began in Barcelona. Bahrain allowed them to not just keep up with Red Bull, but to hold them at arm’s length during the race.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - GP of Bahrain 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

But instead they must be worried. They can't risk resting on their laurels, as Mercedes, Red Bull and every other team will be throwing their brain trusts at their problems, copying what works elsewhere, and improving their own efforts to find new advantages. It is early in the season, and with almost all of the race calendar still to come, Ferrari must be brave enough to make changes to a winning formula as soon as next Friday.

